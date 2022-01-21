Nikko McLachlan

Nikko McLachlan.

A child is dead, and the Fort Mohave man allegedly responsible now remains free from custody on $50,000 bond.

Nikko McLachlan, 27, was released from Mohave County Jail last Friday, and now awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

The case began Jan. 7, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave address after receiving reports that the victim was not breathing. Deputies arrived at the location, where they reportedly found McLachlan attempting CPR at the scene. The child was transported to Valley View Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The child died in hospital care on Jan. 10, and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office informed detectives that the child’s cause of death included extensive brain injury. According to Mohave County investigators, the death was ruled non-accidental.

McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of homicide in connection to the child’s death, and was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

According to Mohave County Jail officials, McLachlan was released from custody on Jan. 14.

A Mohave County grand jury on Thursday indicted McLachlan on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder per domestic violence, as well as felony charges of child abuse.

McLachlan is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing in the case.

Today’s News-Herald reporter Brandon Messick contributed to this story.

(4) comments

Middle of the Road
Middle of the Road

Wow, well welcome to CA east!

1947

He would be safer in the shu!

HavasuGuy
HavasuGuy

Why the hell would they allow his release?

Jetskilhc

Innocent until proven guilty unfortunately!

