A child is dead, and the Fort Mohave man allegedly responsible now remains free from custody on $50,000 bond.
Nikko McLachlan, 27, was released from Mohave County Jail last Friday, and now awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.
The case began Jan. 7, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave address after receiving reports that the victim was not breathing. Deputies arrived at the location, where they reportedly found McLachlan attempting CPR at the scene. The child was transported to Valley View Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The child died in hospital care on Jan. 10, and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office informed detectives that the child’s cause of death included extensive brain injury. According to Mohave County investigators, the death was ruled non-accidental.
McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of homicide in connection to the child’s death, and was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
According to Mohave County Jail officials, McLachlan was released from custody on Jan. 14.
A Mohave County grand jury on Thursday indicted McLachlan on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder per domestic violence, as well as felony charges of child abuse.
McLachlan is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing in the case.
Today’s News-Herald reporter Brandon Messick contributed to this story.
(4) comments
Wow, well welcome to CA east!
He would be safer in the shu!
Why the hell would they allow his release?
Innocent until proven guilty unfortunately!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.