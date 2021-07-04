Yesterday, a man was saved by first responders and off-duty deputies after almost drowning in Bridgewater Channel.
According to Lake Havasu Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, officers were flagged down near sign 8 in Bridgewater Channel Saturday morning for a male subject that went under water and never resurfaced.
According to Tyler Zink, president of the Lake Havasu Professional Firefighters Association, a Lake Havasu City Fire Department squad had just begun their shift at 11 a.m. when the drowning was reported only two minutes later. Two firefighters immediately jumped into action.
Officers stopped all boat traffic through the Channel, and two off-duty California deputies pointed out the man's last seen location in the water to LHCFD firefighter paramedic Troy Mosley and firefighter Cameron Dooley. The two of them swam under, locating the victim in approximately 12 feet of water.
The male subject was underwater for approximately five to 10 minutes, Hayden said. Mosley and Dooley pulled the victim ashore. They began directing and providing advanced life support measures immediately, and the male victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
As of the latest update, the subject was in ICU and breathing on his own, Hayden said.
