The death of a high school senior on Lake Havasu last week left her family devastated, and the man who attempted to save her is raising money to pay for her funeral expenses.

The family of Michelle Perez told Phoenix-based ABC15 that the 17-year-old was full of life and had a passion for helping others. She wanted to be a lawyer and help her community, said her mom, Marisol Vera.

