A face mask requirement set to expire Tuesday will be extended, says Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. Details of the extension would be announced later, he said.
The decision comes one day after Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced that masks and face coverings will be required at Kingman businesses through the end of 2020.
Face mask requirements for customers at Havasu businesses have been effective since July 27, after health officials reported rising numbers of coronavirus-related illnesses throughout the state. According to statements made by Sheehy in early July, the surge in large crowds during Havasu’s summer boating season was also a factor in the city’s initial mask requirements.
Under Sheehy’s original order, masks and face coverings were required at all businesses that interact with the public. Masks were not required at businesses where interaction of the public was unnecessary, so long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Exceptions were made for religious ceremonies, designated restaurant seating areas and outdoor exercise activities.
If you are old stay home. If you are old wear a mask. If you are old, you are too old to be stupid or whiny. Let the kids run wild and be happy!
Good
Yep!! Just came from Safeway 15 minutes ago....unbelievable how many not wearing masks....Hey grocery stores....if you're not going to enforce it.....then rake down the big signs that say you require masks...
So sad and unfair . But good luck . So many people are not wearing them in the stores saying they can’t breath! So doing this will make more people mad and more people won’t wear them .
