Mohave County Sheriff's deputies made 327 boat stops and issued 276 warnings and 106 waterway citations over the three-day Memorial Day weekend on the Colorado River and Lake Havasu.
Throughout the weekend, deputies responded to two boating accidents involving injuries, and two that didn't involve injuries. One accident included a 30-foot HTM boat that caught fire in the North Basin of Lake Havasu, forcing several children and adults to evacuate the boat and jump into the water.
The boat was reported to be a total loss of $125,000. There were no injuries reported from the boat fire incident.
Deputies also made five arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, 1 arrest for false reporting to law enforcement, and 35 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft.
Waterways deputies also helped 23 boaters with various issues, responded to six medical assist calls with on-board paramedics from River Medical, and responded to a structure fire involving a bathroom in the southern portion of Lake Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.