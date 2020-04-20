In other places, April showers bring May flowers. But for Lake Havasu City, showers earlier this month will be a fond memory as high temperatures once again descend upon the region.
According to National Weather Service forecasts, temperatures are expected to climb throughout the remainder of this month, with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees by Sunday.
Weather Service meteorologists predict sunny skies this week, with a high temperature of 87 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 95-degree afternoon temperatures on Wednesday and 99-degree temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover below 100 degrees until Sunday, when meteorologists predict the region will see temperatures near 101 degrees.
Nighttime lows will also rise steadily over the next several days, from 64 degrees Tuesday evening to 70 degrees by Thursday night.
