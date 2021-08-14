The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced plans to close Mesquite Bay for maintenance, starting Monday.
The popular area of Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, located on London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City, will be closed while maintenance crews trim overgrown vegetation throughout the area. Refuge staff are also expected to remove trash and replace cable fencing within the area.
Mesquite Bay is expected to remain closed Monday through Thursday, and will be reopened upon completion of the project.
Visitors can check online for status updates about Mesquite Bay and its potential reopening at www.fws.gov/refuge/havasu.
