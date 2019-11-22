A woman is dead and a Minnesota man has been charged with murder after the death of his girlfriend this week.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave location Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a drug overdose. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Rochester, Minnesota resident Amy J. Berg, had reportedly stopped breathing while riding in a car with her boyfriend.
Deputies arrived at the scene and called for medical support to assist Berg. She was pronounced dead by medical officials. Her boyfriend, identified as 55-year-old Rochester resident Daniel J. Campbell, was questioned about the alleged overdose.
According to the report, Campbell told deputies he and Berg stayed in a Kingman hotel Tuesday. He allegedly told deputies Berg bought illegal drugs from an unknown person while in Kingman. When driving through Mohave Valley Wednesday evening, Berg said she was not feeling well and stopped the vehicle, Campbell allegedly said.
According to Campbell’s alleged statements to investigators, Berg appeared to be overdosing and he attempted to perform CPR to revive her. At the time of deputies’ arrival, no signs of foul play were seen on the victim’s body or at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mohave County medical examiners completed their autopsy of Berg’s remains on Thursday, however, and reported to deputies that the victim showed signs of blunt force trauma to her skull, and signs of strangulation. Berg’s death was ruled a homicide, and detectives traveled to a Bullhead City hotel Thursday afternoon.
Campbell was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree murder, and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident. As of Friday, he remained in custody without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.