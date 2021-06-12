A mechanical issue caused a minor boat fire on Lake Havasu Saturday just before noon.
According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, the boat caught fire in the north basin of Lake Havasu. The occupants were able to use a fire extinguisher on board to knock it down.
There were no injuries, Cox said.
