Lake Havasu Police have located the missing 10-year-old. She went missing around 2:30 a.m. from her home in the 3000 block of Shoshone Drive.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Search and Rescue Team, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lake Havasu City community were out looking for her Sunday afternoon with the help of helicopters.
She has been returned home safely Sunday afternoon.
