A 70-year-old man who didn't return home from an off-roading trip north of Lake Havasu City was found Monday morning after a search by the Mohave County Sheriff's search and rescue team working with Havasu Police.
According to a sheriff's news release, the man's wife reported him missing after he hadn't returned after a few hours on his UTV. She wasn't sure where he had traveled, and he left his cell phone at home and had taken one bottle of water with him with no other supplies.
Search and Rescue team members began a search through the washes and dirt roads north of Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Sheriff’s plane also began a grid search of the area, searching for the vehicle and the missing male. As teams were searching for him, the Lake Havasu City Police Department received a phone call from him. He had rolled is UTV the previous night and stayed with it through the night. Once there was daylight, he began walking out of the wilderness towards town. He went to the first house he came upon for help.
The man was severely dehydrated and hungry, according to the press release. Lake Havasu City Police, Lake Havasu City Fire and River Medical responded to his located where he was evaluated and he declined further medical attention. He was taken home by his wife.
(1) comment
He was lucky and stupid. We teach our Boy Scouts to tell someone where you are going and then go there. Set a time to return. Be prepared. Not to take his cell phone and extra water in this weather is just plain dumb. And he should have gone with another vehicle in case of trouble. He should be billed for all the expense and time he caused.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.