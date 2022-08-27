breaking
Missing hiker found dead at SARA Park after extensive search
A missing hiker was found dead Saturday at SARA Park, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue unit.
The team was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Friday to help find four people who had gone hiking earlier in the day and had become dehydrated and could not continue to the trailhead. They were out of water and showing signs of heat exhaustion, according to a social media post by the search and rescue unit.
Friday's high temperature in Lake Havasu City was 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Lake Havasu City firefighters found three of the hikers who were severely dehydrated. A 63-year-old woman and 27-year-old woman were transported for immediate medical care, and a 61-year-old man was transported back to the Command Post. After talking with the hikers, they indicated that a 31-year-old male had left them when they called 911, in search of the trailhead.
At that time, he was showing signs of dehydration and fatigue and was believed to be heading back to the trailhead. Search and rescue volunteers used hiking teams, biking teams and vehicle teams along the trail system at SARA Park, and two helicopters were dispatched to assist in the search.
The search continue through the night and ended about midday Saturday. He was located by search teams deceased, off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness.
Officials said the group was visiting SARA Park from out of town and they were unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer.
The man's identity isn't being released until his family has been notified, according to the search and rescue unit.
