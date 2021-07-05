The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team located a body in the desert south of Lake Havasu City last weekend.
In the evening of July 1, MCSO received a call from the family of William Michael Lewis, a 62-year-old male who had been missing since June 19, according to a MCSAR Facebook post on July 3.
The family had been searching for his vehicle and found it parked at the Scenic Overlook, south of Havasu on Thursday.
After investigation, search and rescue was activated and responded to the remote desert area and began searching for him that evening.
Early Saturday morning, search teams located him deceased near the Colorado River. Teams transported the Mohave County Medical Examiner Investigator to the scene and brought William's body back to State Route 95.
Next of kin has been notified, MCSAR said.
An update about the cause of death is not available as of Monday, July 5, as the Mohave County Medical Examiner's is closed in observance of the Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.