Mohave County Search and Rescue officials found the remains of a woman in Yucca who had been missing since Thursday.
Constance Greene, 74, was last seen Thursday morning after returning from an out-of-state funeral service for her late husband, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor dropped Greene off at her home upon her return, and returned to check on her Friday. According to deputies, Greene and her vehicle were missing from the location, and did not return by Saturday.
Mohave County Search and Rescue began their search for Greene Saturday, aided by aerial surveillance. Deputies soon found Greene’s vehicle stranded in a wash, but she was not present. Search and Rescue ground teams searched the area, and found Greene about a third of a mile away from her vehicle.
Greene’s remains were transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office, where her cause of death is expected to be determined.
