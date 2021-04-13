Mohave County announced that it will follow the State Health Department’s recommendation to halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine.
“The Mohave County Department of Public Health will await the outcome of the investigation,” Mohave county Public Health Director Denise Burley said. “Until the pause is lifted, we will only receive doses of the Moderna vaccine.”
Vaccine providers in Mohave County that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program such as CVS, Walgreens, Fry’s/Smith’s, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, and Bashas’/Food City have also reported they are not scheduling Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments at this time.
The CDC, FDA and the ADHS announced today that they recommended health care providers stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases were reported of a rare blood clot forming 6 to 13 days after receiving the shot.
