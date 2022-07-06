The Mohave County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Chad Kingsley as the new Mohave County public health director. Earlier, he had been selected as the top candidate for the position. Kingsley will commence working on Aug. 1 and will work a transition week with outgoing health director Denise Burley.
Kingsley has 15 years of experience in medical and public health, spending the last 10 years with the Southern Nevada Health District. Kingsley and his wife have 4 children.
