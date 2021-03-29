Mohave County Superior Court announced Monday that eFiling will be available for filing in cases involving domestic relations, probate, and guardianship/conservatorship matters beginning April 5. The State of Arizona ramped up eFiling efforts in response to the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to reduce the amount of in-person traffic at the courthouses across the state.
For information on the eFiling system and to register and train for its use, visit https://www.azcourts.gov/efilinginformation/eFileAZ.
To visit the eFiling portal offered by the State and to eFile documents into a case, you can visit https://efile.azcourts.gov/.
