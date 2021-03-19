The Mohave County Health Department announced this morning that the county will expanding its vaccine effort to include the 55 and older 1b subcategory starting today.
“The time has come to open the 55 Years & Older 1B sub-category to those residents,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said. “We’re excited to get the increase in allocation and we decided to move ahead immediately today. Our providers are ready to accept appointments for this younger age group.”
Next week Mohave County will receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine, a 2,000 increase to the county’s weekly allotment. The county will also be receiving 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Arizona started to vaccinate people 55 and older at the beginning of March but limited allocation of the vaccine to the county, preventing Mohave from moving to that subcategory until now.
Here is the current list of the vaccine providers and how to make appointments via phone and website: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=127&cid=1444&page=2&rid=2230
