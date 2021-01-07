Mohave County is moving on to the next phase of its coronavirus vaccine rollout. Because of limited supplies, the county is prioritizing the vaccine for people working in front-line industries. Mohave County said it was not clear how long it would take to receive sufficient vaccines for the entire 1B category, which includes healthcare workers, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services and critical industry workers.
Effective immediately, vaccine providers will be administering vaccines to the “Protective Service Occupations,” such as, law enforcement, corrections officers, firefighters who are not EMT’s or paramedics, and other emergency response staff.
Applicable careers include:
-First-line Supervisors of Correctional Officers
-First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives
-First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers
-Miscellaneous First-Line Supervisors
-Protective Service Workers
-Firefighters
-Fire Inspectors and Investigators
-Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists
-Bailiffs
-Correctional Officers and Jailers
-Detectives and Criminal Investigators
-Fish and Game Wardens
-Parking Enforcement Workers
-Police and Sheriff Patrol Officers (including Dispatchers)
-Transit and Railroad Police
-Animal Control Workers
-Private Detectives and Investigators
-Gambling Surveillance Officers and Gambling Investigators
-Security Guards
-Crossing Guards and Flaggers
-Lifeguards
-Ski Patrol and other Recreational Protective Service Workers
-Transportation Security Screeners
-School Bus Monitors and Protective Service Workers
It is anticipated that vaccine providers will start administering vaccine to people in the 75 years and older subcategory late next week. A list of vaccine providers can be located at https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/.
People who qualify to receive the vaccine under the Phase 1b rollout should contact an individual provider to schedule an appointment; there is no centralized scheduling system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.