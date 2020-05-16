Open fires, campfires and fireworks are banned in Mohave County due to a fire emergency that went into effect on Friday.
The Mohave County Emergency Management Officer determined that a fire emergency exists in the county.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop signed a county proclamation specifically imposing “a prohibition on open fires, campfires, and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in unincorporated areas of Mohave County.”
The ban will stay in effect until the Emergency Management Officer issues a written determination that an emergency condition warranting an Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition no longer exists within the county, a press release said.
County Risk and Emergency Management Department Director Byron Steward said, “The ban is due to the very high fire danger caused by extremely dry vegetation, high fuel loads brought on by winter rains, and extremely dry conditions that have worsened because of recent temperatures and winds."
"There is an additional problem that has not been present before. The potential impact of a major fire response involving evacuations that would place first responders and evacuees at increased risk of contracting covid-19,” he said.
“We have had fires in the last few weeks that have immediately threatened nearby residences and which our firefighters were only able to contain in the nick of time,” Steward continued. “Our goal is to prevent open fires from causing these extremely dangerous situations.”
Besides open fire and fireworks ignitions, many fires are ignited on long roadways due to improper disposal of smoking materials, the press release said.
