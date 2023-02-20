A “Foreign Trade Zone” could be established in Mohave County this year, under a proposal by Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach.
Foreign Trade Zones are established by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an effort to ensure that companies have better trading opportunities in the global market place.
These are defined as secure areas for the free movement of goods from customs duties and other value-added taxes. And for Mohave County, it could be an incentive for as many as five companies that have expressed an interest in moving in.
On Tuesday, Ursenbach was not permitted to say which companies, specifically, may open in Mohave County if an FTZ is established.
“(The companies) won’t be able to make a decision until we are close to getting the FTZ established,” Ursenbach said this week. “The companies are in the manufacturing and transportation industries. The impact will be slower the first couple of years, but the more businesses are using the FTZ, the stronger that impact will be.”
Within the first year of such a zone’s creation, Ursenbach says she hopes to see a $1 million or greater economic impact for the county. But a more accurate prediction could rely on a possible future consultant hired by the county in the FTZ’s creation.
More than 3,000 companies benefit from FTZs throughout the U.S., which offer lower quota-based tariffs, deferred or reduced import or export duties.
According to Ursenbach, at least eight existing and announced companies would import and export products in the Mohave County area, with five such companies expressing interest in opening locally.
Ursenbach says that county staff have worked with the Arizona Commerce Authority to explore the possible establishment of a FTZ in Mohave County, which would require an independent company to oversee the zone’s establishment.
In Ursenbach’s proposal, she has asked that $70,000 be allocated from the county’s Economic Development Enterprise Fund to pay for the services of such a company.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to hear and possibly vote on Ursenbach’s proposal Tuesday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
