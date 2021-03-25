Mohave County is joining the state of Arizona in making coronavirus vaccine available to everyone over 18 years old. The expanded distribution will begin Friday morning, the county said.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said increased allocations of vaccine doses from the state allowed for the transition. The county is scheduled to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,200 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, the county said.
Earlier this week Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the state would allow vaccines for everyone over 16 at its mass distribution sites in Pima, Maricopa and Yuma counties.
Mohave County recently expanded its distribution to include people over 55 years old but hadn't yet reached other Phase 1B categories such as essential workers.
The county is encouraging people who want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to check with providers on its availability. Because of the limited doses, it will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis by most providers, the county said.
You can find a list of vaccine providers here: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=127&cid=1444&page=2&rid=2230
People having difficulty making an appointment may call the county's COVID Call Center at 928-753-8665.
