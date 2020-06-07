Mohave County passed 500 coronavirus cases Sunday with 11 new positive cases announced by the Health Department on Sunday. The county also involved an additional coronavirus-related death Sunday afternoon.
The death involved a resident of Bullhead City between the ages of 70 and 79, the county said.
Of the 11 new cases, eight are in the Bullhead City area and two are in Kingman. One Lake Havasu City also resident tested positive. That person is between 60 and 69 years old.
The county now has 505 positive cases.
There are now 91 positive cases in Havasu, including nine deaths, 235 cases in Kingman with 36 deaths, eight cases in northern county communities, and 171 in Bullhead City, with 11 deaths. The county has had a total of 56 deaths in the county.
