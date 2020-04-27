Mohave County reaches 100 coronavirus cases
Mohave County now has 100 cases of coronavirus.
The Mohave County Health Department nursing staff was notified of four positive coronavirus cases in Mohave County. The contact investigations have been initiated with each case, the county said.
In other news, La Paz County announced its second death related to coronavirus. Health officials in La Paz County said the second death had direct household contact with the previous fatal case. Both individuals were over the age of 80, had been hospitalized, and had underlying health conditions.
Of the four cases announced Monday in Mohave County, two involved Lake Havasu City residents. One of the Havasu patients in the 55-64 age range, and is hospitalized. The person is not a travel-related case or epidemiologically linked to another confirmed case. The second Havasu case is 65 +, is in isolation and recovering at home, and is linked to another case, the health department said.
The other two cases in Mohave County involve at 20-44-year-old patient in Kingman who is recovering at home, and a 55-64-year-old patient in Bullhead in isolation at home.
Four of Mohave County's 100 cases have resulted in death.
There are now 29 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including three deaths, 60 in Kingman, with one death and 11 in Bullhead City. The county has tested a total of 1,081 people, with 945 of those tests returning with negative results. Forty test results are pending.
