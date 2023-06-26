An elected official is resigning her Mohave County position. Recorder Kristi Blair intends to step down in about nine weeks.
Blair informed county manager Sam Elters of her sincere regret that health issues prompt her decision to resign on or around Sept. 1. "I will strive to provide as much assistance as necessary to ensure a smooth transition for an appointment to fill the remainder of my term,” Blair’s June 13 resignation letter said.
Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson has prepared a proposed timeline for recruiting and appointing Blair’s successor that will be addressed during the Monday, July 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Backup material for the meeting reflects that Anderson will call for letters of interest and resumes to be submitted to her office between July 5 and 14. Interested parties must reside in Mohave County and must be a registered Republican to be eligible for appointment.
Supervisors will have from July 14 to July 21 to review application materials and determine who they wish to interview for the post. That would set the stage for interviews at the Aug. 7 BOS meeting with a possible appointment on that date or during the Aug. 21 BOS meeting.
