A 15th case of coronavirus has been reported in Lake Havasu City, bringing the county's total to 23. The case involves an adults in the 50-64 age range who is currently isolated at home, according to the county. Nurses with the Mohave County Department of Health will soon begin an investigation into the cases, but it's not yet known whether the case was travel-related or linked to another identified case within the county.
The county's official count is 14 cases in Havasu and 22 for the county -- the number reported by the county does not include one case of a Havasu resident hospitalized elsewhere.
In addition to the 15 cases in Lake Havasu City, there have been six cases reported in Kingman, and two in Bullhead City. One of the patients died last week while hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center. That person had underlying health conditions and was over the age of 65.
As of today, Mohave county has a population of approximately 209,000 residents. Mohave county has tested 534 people with 23 people testing positive. Mohave county is currently testing with a 4% positive or 96% negative rate. We have only tested 534 people out of 209,000 residents. Using the 4% figure we could possibly be looking at 8,360 positives in our county today. Since we are not testing on a large scale as the CDC has recommended, we should be proactive and reduce community spreading the best we can
