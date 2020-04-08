Another person in Lake Havasu City has died of coronavirus, according to the Mohave County Department of Health. The person was over the age of 65 with underlying chronic health conditions, the health department said. The patient was hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center. It's the second coronavirus-related death to occur in Lake Havasu City.
The county also reported five new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 28. Four of the cases were in Kingman, and one was in Bullhead City. Three of the patients are in the 20-44 age range and one is between 55 and 64 years old. Four of the cases are believed to be tied to community spread, and one is travel-related.
This new case brings to 28 the total positives cases in the county. There are now 14 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including the two deaths, eleven in Kingman, and three in Bullhead City.
The person, whose identity was not released by the county, was admitted to La Paz Regional Hospital in Parker on Tuesday. The death was reported Wednesday afternoon. The patient was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions, the health department said.
La Paz County has had four confirmed cases of coronavirus. Two cases have resulted in full recovery, and a third is hospitalized outside the county. The La Paz County Health Department is continuing the process of interviewing close contacts of the individuals and recommending each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on risk exposure.
(1) comment
Unfortunately, I had to visit the grocery store today. Had my mask on. So did about 50% of the other shoppers. The other 50% that didn't must've already suffered brain damage.
