MOHAVE VALLEY -- Investigators in Mohave Valley say a California man tried to kill another man with a forklift at a local business.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, Calif., was arrested after a man was found pinned under a large forklift.
Sheriff's officials say deputies arrived at a business in the 8500 block of State Route 95, where Colato appeared distressed and said he had done something wrong and was ashamed of it. He explained to deputies that he lowered a forklift on to another man and he didn't know if the man was dead. Colato lead deputies to the victim, who was found in the 500 block of A Street in Mohave Valley.
The man was pinned beneath the forklift when deputies arrived. He was taken to Valley View Medical Center by the Mohave Valley Fire Department and flown to Las Vegas for treatment. He is listed in critical but stable condition.
According to the sheriff's department, Colato told deputies he assaulted the victim in a travel trailer in the home's garage, dragged him onto the garage floor and lowered the forklift onto the victim with the intent to kill him. The forklift weighs approximately 32,000 pounds.
Colato was booked into Mohave County Jail on one count of felony attempted homicide.
