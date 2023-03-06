KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office is trying to determine the cause of death of a Kingman teenager whose parents admit dumping his body in the desert. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said investigation began on Feb. 25 when Amber-Leah-Valentine and her husband Jon Imes, both 41, reported that their 16-year-old son had run away from their home in the 2300 block of Packard Ave.
Mortensen said detectives began a death investigation on Feb. 28 after deputies were dispatched to the area of Anson Smith Rd and Indian Canyon Rd. in Kingman where a deceased white male was located wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall. The unidentified body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
Valentine reportedly contacted the sheriff's office again on March 2 to report that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter, advising the girl had been held captive by her roommates Richard Pounds, 34, and Shioban Gujda, 39,. Valentine and her daughter were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where they received medical attention.
Mortensen said Valentine told investigators that she and her husband were responsible for placing their son’s body behind the stone wall.
"She admitted that she lied to deputies when they reported him as a runaway and acknowledged that he was already deceased at the time of the report,” Mortensen said. "During questioning, Jon Imes admitted to disposing his son’s body and lying to deputies about him running away.”
Mortensen said there were no obvious signs of foul play regarding the dead teen, whose name is withheld pending ongoing investigation. She said autopsy results and additional charges are pending ongoing investigation.
The parents were arrested and jailed for abandonment of a dead body.
Mortensen said Pounds and Gujda were questioned before the former was charged and jailed for child abuse and aggravated assault, while the latter was released. She said the 14-year-old girl detailed abuse within the home and claimed she had been shot in the eye with a BB gun by Pounds.
Mortensen said the Arizona Department of Child Safety is involved and that the girl is receiving medical care at an undisclosed location.
