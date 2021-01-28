The Mohave County Health Department says its new call center has been inundated with calls within hours of its launch Thursday from eligible residents hoping to be inoculated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The Public Health Call Center is currently experiencing a large volume of calls from Mohave County citizens looking to make vaccine appointments,” said County Health Director Denise Burley. “The call volume has taxed the phone system, and staff are working on a solution to ensure that anyone calling can either speak to a call center member or leave a message and receive a call back.”
As the demand for vaccinations continues, some providers are already scheduled to their limit. Embry Health, which now serves Mohave County residents at each of the county’s community college campuses, was no longer able to schedule vaccination appointments for this week as of Thursday afternoon, according to Deputy Mohave County Health Director Melissa Palmer.
The county’s call center was launched Thursday to provide assistance from county health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Administration in securing vaccination appointments for eligible Mohave County residents who were unable to register their appointments for the coronavirus vaccine online.
Today’s News-Herald received multiple complaints Thursday morning from residents who tried, and in many cases failed, to reach the county’s new call center.
According to Palmer, the call center received more than 450 phone calls as of Thursday afternoon.
According to one such official, operators have assisted callers in navigating the county’s vaccination and testing reservation system online. According to that official, appointments by residents to receive vaccinations in Mohave County have been booked through March.
Havasu resident Jermone Ringshofer, 84, said he was able to contact the call center Thursday morning. But even then, he said, they were unable to schedule an appointment on his behalf.
“I called and it rang and rang before I finally got through,” Ringshofer said. “They could only offer a list of places in Havasu where I could get a vaccine. They were no help in getting an appointment. FEMA is nothing but smoke and mirrors at this point.”
There have been 16,868 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County since the crisis began, according to Mohave County records, with 115 new cases and three deaths reported Thursday afternoon. The majority of cases have taken place in Lake Havasu City, with 5,152. About 455 Mohave County residents have died due to coronavirus infection as of Thursday.
The county’s new call center can be reached at 928-753-8665.
