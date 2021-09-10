The Mohave County Health Department has reported 214 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths since Wednesday afternoon.
One death is linked to Lake Havasu City, in addition to 46 new local cases.
Five of the seven deaths are located in Kingman. The city also reports 101 new coronavirus cases.
The last death is from the Bullhead City area, which also reported 65 new covid-19 cases.
In total, 26,725 coronavirus cases and 767 deaths have been confirmed in Mohave County since March 2020, according to the MCHD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.