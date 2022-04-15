Get ready for more wind over Easter weekend. The National Weather Service says Lake Havasu City residents can expect winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour Saturday. A wind advisory has been issued for 8 a.m. through 8 pm. Saturday, mainly for areas along and north of Interstate 40. In Laughlin and Kingman, wind speeds will be 40 to 50 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Things should be slightly better by Easter Sunday. Forecasters expect wind speeds to decrease to around 6 to 8 miles per hour by Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be in the high 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday, according to forecasts.
