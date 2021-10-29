A motorcyclist was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center Friday night after a traffic accident at the intersection Lake Havasu and Mesquite Avenue.
Around 6:20 p.m., a vehicle versus motorcycle accident was reported. Initial reports stated the male motorcyclist was not breathing, but police on scene speaking with family members said he was breathing when he was transported by ambulance to HRMC.
Scanner reports stated the vehicle involved was a 2019 Toyota. The red 2006 Harley Davidson was towed. Reports also stated that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.
The extent of injuries is unknown. Police on scene stated that the cause appeared to be "a mix up between the lights," but officers on scene did not provide any further details about the accident.
