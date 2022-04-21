A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night when he ran through a red light and turned into the path of a semi-truck, according to Lake Havasu City officials.
A city press release said the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 95 and North London Bridge Road.
The motorcyclist was identified as Dane Conley, 66, of Lake Havasu City.
A police investigation determined that Conley was driving a 2000 Suzuki VZ800 motorcycle on London Bridge Road and failed to stop at the red signal light at State Route 95. He proceeded through the intersection and turned north onto SR-95 and continued into the right lane, directly into the path of a 2010 Volvo Freight truck also traveling north in the right lane of the highway, the press release said.
Conley was pronounced dead at the scene, the city said.
The driver of the Volvo Freight truck was uninjured and no medical treatment was needed. The truck driver was not identified.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to conduct the investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours as a result. The crash is still under investigation, but impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to the release.
