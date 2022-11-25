A motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a Friday motor vehicle accident.
The accident took place at 790 Lake Havasu Avenue, where the motorcycle’s operator was traveling northbound in the same lane as a white Cadillac Escalade. The two vehicles collided at about 9:15 a.m., prompting a response from emergency first responders.
According to initial statements by police, impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. As of Friday, the incident remained under investigation.
