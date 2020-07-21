An accident on State Route 95 left one motorcyclist dead on Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Around 8:39 a.m., DPS dispatchers were notified of a motorcycle down on SR 95 at milepost 165 between Lake Havasu City and the Bill Williams River, according to Bart Graves, DPS media relations specialist.
The male motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased on scene, and Graves said he may have struck a guardrail. Graves could not provide any further information at this time.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
