Lake Havasu City Police are investigating a hit and run involving a truck and a motorcycle that was reported near 501 N. Lake Havasu Ave. on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.
An adult motorcyclist was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Tom Gray. His blue motorcycle was flipped on its side on the landscaping adjacent to the sidewalk and Lake Havasu Avenue southbound.
The suspect was located and arrested Wednesday evening according to Gray. The suspect's name and the charges against him will be released after he has been processed.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a 4-door, dark-colored pickup truck with chrome style wheels and was seen traveling southbound on North Lake Havasu Ave. from the scene of the collision, Gray said.
The crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday evening.
