Motorists on Tuesday morning faced traffic jams east and west of Kingman due to multiple traffic accidents and inclement weather.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, two traffic accidents were reported on I-40 in the Kingman area before 9 a.m. Among the reported accidents were a crash involving a semi in the area of U.S. Highway 93, and a crash blocking multiple lanes on I-40 in the area of U.S. 93. Further east of Kingman, another accident involving a semi was reported on I-40 in the area of Silver Springs Road.
Multiple highways were closed Tuesday due to extreme winter conditions and reported accidents, according to Transportation officials. I-17, I-40 and State Route 87 were closed with no estimated time to reopen.
Motorists were urged Tuesday to postpone travel in Arizona's high country until weather conditions improved. Travelers who were unable to do so were advised to prepare for delays.
"Plan for extremely long backups on sections of I-40 between Kingman and Flagstaff due to the weather," Transportation officials said in an emergency alert Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.