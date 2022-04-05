Multiple vehicles are involved in an accident on State Route 95 near Chenoweth Drive at Milepost 187. Emergency dispatchers reported several people injured. The highway is being closed to traffic between Lake Drive and Chenoweth Drive as emergency workers respond to the scene. There is no estimated reopening time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Keep watching HavasuNews.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.