A Meadview man has been charged with murder after a vehicle collision last week near the Nevada border.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Meadview location early Friday morning, after receiving reports that an ATV had been struck by a go-kart. The ATV’s rider, identified by authorities as 32-year-old Meadview resident Sally Minard, was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with severe injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.
According to a statement Monday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old John Stettler was operating the go-kart when he intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle, resulting in the victim’s death.
Investigators say that Stettler and Minard were in a previous relationship.
Stettler was arrested on charges of second-degree murder per domestic violence. As of Monday, Stettler remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $300,000 bond.
