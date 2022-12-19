Three victims were found dead at a Bullhead City home on Sunday, and police are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.
Police say that victim 58-year-old Bullhead City resident Trisha L. Wallin was hosting her cousin from Minnesota this weekend, identified as Karee P. Rowell, 64. With Rowell was her fiance, fellow 64-year-old Minnesota resident Timothy W. Albright. According to detectives in the case, the three were expected to meet with Wallin’s neighbors on Sunday, but never arrived.
According to the report, neighbors became concerned and went to Wallin’s home to investigate. After knocking on Wallin’s door, they looked through her windows - and ultimately found Wallin, Rowell and Albright lying on the floor. Investigators later discovered that all three had suffered fatal gunshots to the head.
Investigators say that Albright shot Rowell, and then Wallin, before killing himself at the scene in the same manner. According to Bullhead City Police officials, Albright’s possible motive in the shootings remained unknown as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.