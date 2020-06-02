KINGMAN – The Black Lives Matter protest at Locomotive Park is remaining peaceful according to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper.
Still, the chief said the National Guard will have a presence in Kingman today as a precaution.
“I did request it yesterday, and the intent was a show of force for those groups or folks that wanted to create a disturbance or to change the intent of the event,” Cooper said.
That intent, Cooper said, is a peaceful protest in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month. According to the Associated Press, 46-year-old George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, allegedly pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes, ignoring the man’s pleas for air as he could not breathe. Chauvin was fired and has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter
Cooper said people are likely to see National Guardsmen throughout Kingman, but that the intent is not to intimidate. He said it’s more “as-need preparedness” than anything else.
“Currently the event is going very, very well,” Cooper said. “I’m just very thankful for all those who are participating in it. The intent was to keep it peaceful, and that’s what it’s been so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.