The National Weather Service is warning residents of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County to be alert for storms starting this afternoon. The probability of rain in Havasu is 33 percent, according to forecasters. Kingman has a 48 percent chance of precipitation, while Laughlin and Needles are around 25 percent. Wikieup, which is located roughly 40 miles east of Havasu, has a 55 percent chance of rain.
The Weather Service warns that flash flooding, sudden and gusty winds and dangerous lightning conditions are possible with this storm system throughout Mohave and Lincoln counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.