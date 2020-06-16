On Tuesday, Arizona saw the largest increase of new coronavirus cases in one day since the pandemic began, with 2,392 new cases reported statewide.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the total number of cases in the state now sits at 39,097 as of Tuesday morning. On Monday, the total was 36,705.
On Tuesday, 25 new deaths were also reported, and 10,184 new tests were taken. The total number of deaths in Arizona since the pandemic began has reached 1,219. A total of 489,286 tests have been taken throughout the state as well.
Tuesday's numbers for Mohave County are not yet available, as they are typically reported in the evening by the Department of Public Health.
