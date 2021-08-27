NEEDLES, California -- The City of Needles has been awarded funding for a new well from the California State Water Resources Board.
The city's only well that supplies residents with potable drinking water failed in July. Repairs were made within 24 hours, but the city relied on storage tanks during the 24 hours its well was offline. Temperatures on that day were higher than 115 degrees. By the time the well was returned to operation, approximately 16 feet of water remained in the storage tanks.
According to the Rebuild SoCal Partnership, the city's distribution system has over 200 leaks a year and they continue to increase.
The city of Needles this week received $1.9 million from California's State Water Resources Control Boards to fund a new well to provide drinking water to Needles residents.
An additional $1.1 million in funds has also been approved for a booster station.
Needles city officials say there's still much work to be done. According to a news release from the Rebuild SoCal Partnership, the city also needs better water storage for fire protection and a backup generator for the well. It also needs to replace its main water lines, with care primary asbestos-cement pipe that dates to the early 1960s. Additionally, the city's service lateral pipes are a mixture of copper and orangeburg pipes that date to the 1950s. The city has
The city has over 200 service lateral breaks and has experienced major main breaks.
Needles' water woes has gained recent statewide attention in California after it was highlighted in a front page news story in the Los Angeles Times.
Needles, which is located about 40 miles to the northwest of Lake Havasu City, has 4,844 residents. The city is geographically isolated from other cities in California. Barstow is the nearest California city, separated from Needles by about 140 miles.
The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California, Rebuild SoCal Partnership says it is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.
