This story is breaking and will be updated as it develops.
Just after a water line burst on Tuesday, another water line manifold leak was discovered Wednesday afternoon, cutting off water access for the majority of the Needles community.
The leak was reported at 1300 River Road near River Edge Golf Course in Needles, according to ZachNews.
According to Needles City Council Member Shawn Gudmundson, water is out to a large portion of the city, including restaurants and businesses in the downtown area.
Water to the community will be interrupted for several hours, and there's no estimated time for restoration. Crews are working to repair the water line manifold leak.
More bottled drinking water is being ordered and will be provided inside the Community Hall at the El Garces Train Depot, where a water station was already in place from the previous water crisis on Tuesday. Non-potable water is also being worked on. The water station will be open until 9 p.m., local time.
