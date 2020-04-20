Mohave County Health Department officials announced the confirmation of two positive coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total number to 57. One of the cases is in the Lake Havasu City area and the other is in Bullhead City. Both cases involve people older than 65,a and both are isolating and recovering at home.
The Lake Havasu City case is epidemiologically-linked to another case, according to the health department. It is not known at this time if the Bullhead City case is travel-related, epidemiologically linked to another case, or the result of community spread.
There are now 21 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including the three deaths, 30 in Kingman, and 6 in Bullhead City.
Meanwhile, La Paz County reported its sixth case of coronavirus on Monday. The case involves a person between the ages of 20 and 44 from the McMullen Valley area. The patient is being cared for in a hospital outside La Paz County.
Two of the six cases in La Paz County have resulted in full recoveries, two remain hospitalized outside the county, one is hospitalized in the county, and one person has died, according to the La Paz County Health Department.
