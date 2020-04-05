The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 2,269 coronavirus cases statewide with 64 known deaths — an increase of 250 cases and 12 deaths since Saturday.
All 15 of Arizona counties have diagnosed coronavirus cases.
About half of the state’s cases and deaths have been in Maricopa County, which includes most of metro Phoenix.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Ducey’s request for a major disaster declaration.
The approval opens the door for the state to receive additional federal assistance.
