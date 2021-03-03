The newly approved Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is making its way to Mohave County next week with a big perk — just one poke.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley announced Wednesday that 1,700 doses are expected to arrive next week and will be distributed to county providers. She added that allocations of the Janssen vaccine will be “very limited for the next few weeks.”
Unlike the Moderna vaccine that is currently being distributed to residents, the Janssen vaccine only requires one shot — making it potentially ideal for those who have difficulty coordinating a second dose. Some providers might offer a choice between the two vaccines, a county press release said.
According to the county, this vaccine “provides up to 93% protection against hospitalizations from covid-19.
While the state has started vaccinating individuals 55 years and older, Mohave County will not be opening vaccinations to that population just yet.
“Mohave County recently expanded vaccine eligibility to include the 65 years and older and educator/childcare worker phases,” Burley said. “Until we consistently receive large allocations from the state and ensure these individuals have an opportunity to receive their vaccines, we cannot transition to the 55 years and older group.”
As of now, the county is only allowing shots for those in the 1A and 1B phases, which prioritize protective services occupations, people 65 years and older, and educators/child care workers.
According to the county, all 320 first dose and 180 second dose appointments were filled for today’s Mohave County Department of Health and Safeway Pharmacy vaccination event held at the Anderson Auto Group Field House in Bullhead City.
A vaccination event is also being planned for Lake Havasu City and is tentatively slated for March 17. However, a location has yet to be announced by the county.
