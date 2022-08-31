Circus Circus in Las Vegas announced new and upgraded children's rides to its Adventuredome indoor theme park. The resort said the additions include Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kidding Swings.
They join other family favorite rides such as the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock climbing wall, and 18-hold miniature golf course.
